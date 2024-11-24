Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,074 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 965.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $176.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.13. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $176.35.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

