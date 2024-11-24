Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 22,631 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ES opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $69.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

