Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Stake Boosted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

