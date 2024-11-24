TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $112.41. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $122.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

