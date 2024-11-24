TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 2.08. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.70.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $438,493.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,766.32. The trade was a 12.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at $61,158.60. The trade was a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

