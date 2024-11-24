TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s Why

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.68 and last traded at $75.39. 748,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 982,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.70. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $438,493.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,766.32. This represents a 12.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. This represents a 32.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,086,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

