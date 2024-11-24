Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $496.00 to $538.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.61.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $446.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.36. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,737,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after buying an additional 988,380 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

