U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on USPH. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

USPH stock opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $113.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 187.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $113,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $107,552.64. This represents a 51.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,681.70. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,896 shares of company stock worth $656,940. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.