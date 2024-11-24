United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 24,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $11,100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.67.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $849.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $454.71 and a one year high of $896.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $819.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $731.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.