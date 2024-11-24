Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,051,079.50. This trade represents a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,709 shares of company stock worth $10,956,914 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.