Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

