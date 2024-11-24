Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

VCIT stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.60 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

