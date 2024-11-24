Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 477.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 991.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 21,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. StockNews.com lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE PFS opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.25 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

