Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

REZI opened at $27.21 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

