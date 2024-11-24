Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 905.8% in the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,625,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 169.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 274.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,317 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.66.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,907,290. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,710,549 shares of company stock valued at $115,477,194. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

