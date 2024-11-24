Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,082 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,461,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HONE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.02 million, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.37 million. On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,184.32. The trade was a 46.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

