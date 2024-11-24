Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $10,088,541.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,929.26. This trade represents a 46.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,257,979.41. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,117 shares of company stock valued at $27,140,009. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.