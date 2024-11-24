Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Now Covered by B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.26% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VKTX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $715,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,250. The trade was a 52.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $137,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,756.55. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,117 shares of company stock worth $27,140,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

