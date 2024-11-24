Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.