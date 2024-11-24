Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.06 and last traded at $70.27. Approximately 98,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 764,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

