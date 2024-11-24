Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $185,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,120,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,072,000 after purchasing an additional 520,096 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $224.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.73 and a twelve month high of $226.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

