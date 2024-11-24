William Blair Forecasts Medtronic’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

