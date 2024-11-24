William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

QDEL stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.12.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $291,667,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

