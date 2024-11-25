1,226 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $203.74 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average of $190.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

