1,262 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $214.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.