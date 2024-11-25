1,262 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBR stock opened at $214.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $214.96.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
