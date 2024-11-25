1,360 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 187,500.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $397.19 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $225.83 and a 1-year high of $405.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

