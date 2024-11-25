14,153 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,580 shares of company stock worth $1,063,499. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $30.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

