15,036 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after buying an additional 1,784,192 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,399 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,107 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $12,898,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

