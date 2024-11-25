2,041 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $66.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

