2,063 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $180.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day moving average of $180.09. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

