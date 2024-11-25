23,346 Shares in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in N-able by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in N-able by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 67,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 322,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,972.96. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NABL opened at $10.37 on Monday. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.75 million. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NABL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

