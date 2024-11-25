25,249 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after buying an additional 1,031,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,885,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,135,000 after purchasing an additional 254,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,342,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,170,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.1% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 2,550,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 334,119 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

