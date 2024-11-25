3,073 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Get Revvity alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Revvity by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $112.03 on Monday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Revvity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.