3D Systems Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

On November 19, 2024, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) indicating that the company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual due to the untimely submission of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter concluded on September 30, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The NYSE Notice stated that although this non-compliance has no immediate impact on the listing of the company’s common stock on the NYSE, 3D Systems has a period of six months from November 18, 2024, to rectify the situation by filing the Form 10-Q with the SEC. Failure to meet this deadline may lead to additional time or potential delisting proceedings at the discretion of the NYSE.

The delay in filing the Form 10-Q was attributed to the need for an interim valuation of goodwill and long-lived assets, a requirement triggered by recent fluctuations in the company’s stock performance and market volatility as of September 30, 2024. These valuation processes necessitated significant resources from the financial, accounting, and administrative teams.

To address the situation, 3D Systems is expediting efforts to complete the necessary work and aims to submit the Form 10-Q by Tuesday, November 26, 2024, in order to comply with the NYSE listing standards.

In light of these developments, the company issued a press release on November 21, 2024, addressing the receipt of the NYSE Notice and other updates. The press release includes information about the upcoming release of the financial results for the third quarter of 2024, scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, 2024, following the market close. Additionally, a conference call and webcast discussing these financial results and related operational matters will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The information provided in the press release also outlines how interested parties can access the conference call, webcast, and the recorded playback of the call after its conclusion.

3D Systems continues to prepare for the release of its financial results and remains committed to resolving the Form 10-Q filing matter within the prescribed timeframe to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and listing standards.

