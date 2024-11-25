482,731 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 482,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $513,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.97. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

