5,189 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,189 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 154,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

