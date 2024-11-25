5,853 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 433.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.52 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

