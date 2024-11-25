7,444 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 11.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 118.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 215,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 114,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $63.77 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.