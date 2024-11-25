76,641 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,027,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,600,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,694. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $460,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAY opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 241.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

