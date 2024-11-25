8,917 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares during the period. Bwcp LP grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,034 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, CEO David Steinberg bought 53,676 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,564.40. The trade was a 461.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

NYSE:ZETA opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.