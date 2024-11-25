Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,616 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 855,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.23%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

