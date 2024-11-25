Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,044 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

NYSE NTR opened at $46.93 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.97%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

