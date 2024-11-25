Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,217.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,361.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,399.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,059.08 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

