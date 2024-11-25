Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 12.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ENI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in ENI by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 197,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

ENI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of E stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.