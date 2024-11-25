Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. The trade was a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. The trade was a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $7,500,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $246.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $248.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.