Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $12,287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,305.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 368,546 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $1,723,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 101.2% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gladstone Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

