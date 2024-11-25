Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,193 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,936 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 188,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,967,000 after acquiring an additional 206,992 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,942,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,728,000 after acquiring an additional 180,533 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 137.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $41.53 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

