Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

