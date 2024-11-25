Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,121 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 22.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 126.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

