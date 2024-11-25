AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Mizuho

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. AES has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,513,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,125,000 after buying an additional 181,975 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 37,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

